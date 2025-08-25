Elderly Woman Falls On Railway Tracks While Boarding Moving Train In Kanpur, RPF Jawan Comes To Rescue; Video Viral | X @PuneetP78555204

Kanpur: An elderly woman slipped and fell between the train and the platform while trying to board a moving train late at night at Kanpur Central Railway Station. Due to the alertness of RPF and the help of passengers, the train was stopped in time, and the woman's life was saved. The whole incident was captured in the nearby CCTV and by bystanders and is now going viral on the Internet.

The incident took place on platform number 5 of Kanpur Central Railway Station, where the Garib Rath Express (12593) was standing late at night. As soon as the train started leaving the station, an elderly woman named Mahima Gangwar, a resident of Farrukhabad, tried to board the moving train.

She had a bag on her shoulder and was trying to catch the train in a hurry, but she lost her balance and slipped and fell in the gap between the train and the platform. Fortunately, the passengers and RPF personnel present on the platform noticed her slipping away from the gap.

Immediately after the incident, the passengers stopped the train by pulling the chain, and RPF jawans reached the spot and took the woman out. Mahima Gangwar was injured after falling on the track. She was immediately admitted to the nearest hospital. After primary treatment, her condition is said to be stable now.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video of this horrific incident was recorded by the CCTV camera installed at the station. In the video footage, it can be clearly seen that a woman dressed in pink falls while trying to board the train and almost comes under the train on the edge of the track.

After the woman was identified, her husband, Rajveer Gangwar, was informed over the phone. The hospital management and railway officials are constantly in touch with the family. Mahima Gangwar's luck and the quick response of the RPF saved her life. RPF officials said that if there had been a delay of even one second, a major accident could have happened. The woman is out of danger at the moment.