 Massive Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Crashing Onto UK Homes, Lands On Street In Bedford; WATCH VIDEO:
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Massive Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Crashing Onto UK Homes, Lands On Street In Bedford; WATCH VIDEO: | X @aviationbrk

A massive hot air balloon was seen flying over Bedford skies on Saturday morning, around 9:30. What looked like a fun ride was soon turned into a nightmare when it reported wind failure. The riders had to do an emergency landing of the hot air balloon in Bedford. Locals and eyewitnesses helped the giant balloon land safely on the streets without colliding with any wires or houses. The terrific sight was captured on the phone camera by onlookers.

According to The Guardian, Sam Coldham spotted the balloon descending in Bower Street in the east of England town at 9.30 am when he was walking his dog with his partner. The viral video shows the balloon attempting to land in a residential area, which appeared to be a parking lot, with several wires and transmission poles.

WATCH VIDEO:

@aviationbrk on X wrote, "Video shows the moment a hot air balloon narrowly avoids crashing into homes as it made an emergency landing in a street in the UK. Residents rushed to help steer the balloon away from roofs on Bower Street in Bedford around 9.30 am on Saturday. The Variohm Components-branded balloon began plunging to the ground while attempting to land in nearby Russell Park. The British Balloon and Airship Club confirmed the balloon "landed without incident", adding that everyone was "OK."

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "How to land a hot air balloon in a narrow street. Brilliant !"

While one wrote, "Glad no one was hurt before must have had a park it open space I know they cannot control them but going near houses must have been avoidable

Another user commented, "Crazy moment !Can’t believe how close it came to hitting that car. Huge credit to the residents who rushed in and helped guide it down safely.

One user commented, "I love the collective “yay!!!” When they landed."

