Watch: Hunters hear haunted sounds in the woods, video goes viral

Imagine that you're on a jungle safaari and are hearing shrilling screams from a deserted zone. Goosebumps and haunted vibes, isn't it?

In a video went viral on Reddit, we can see a jeep of hunters in the midst of woods. The audio from the footage seems to trigger fear among netizens for ghost-like noises.

Since shared few days ago, the video has gathered 80% upvotes with over 5k comments. "Hunters in the woods terrified by weird noise & scream," read post caption.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:00 PM IST