Mumbai local jugaad? Man spotted sleeping on luggage rack, netizens call him 'Desi Daredevil' for slamming 'stereotypes'

Those who travel via Mumbai locals might be aware of the crowded coaches and the difficulty to fetch a seat. Some commuters also take to adjust over a fourth seating, until they manage to get a proper one.

What if you badly need to rest but can't even find a gap to stand? In a recent social media post, we can spot a man having managed to take a nap by getting on the luggage rack of the railways during his travel.

A photo of a man, having tied his a piece of cloth to cover his forehead, was captured on camera while resting on train's luggage rack. The click has gone viral on social media.

To this Reddit post, several netizens commented over the man having made to slam 'log kya kahenge' by his unconventional activity. People also noticed that the man had used ladies dupatta like cloth to cover his face, another uncommon and non-stereotypical take.

"NGL thought of doing this but resisted because we live in a samaj", "Yeh samaj hume chain se jeene nahi dega", "Seems risky, anyone could grab that shirt and choke..." flooded the comments section.

See picture, right here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:21 PM IST