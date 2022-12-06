e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Groom rides bike to wedding venue, carries pet dog along in viral video

Watch: Groom rides bike to wedding venue, carries pet dog along in viral video

The video melted people's hearts across the internet, with lots of love coming in for both Pol and his pet pooch.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Groom rides bike to wedding venue, carries pet dog along in viral video | Instagram
Follow us on

Weddings are special, and how can one forget sharing the limelight with their most adorable pet... In such a case, a man took to enter the wedding venue along with his pet doggo on his bike.

Darshan Nandu Pol, recently took to his Instagram to share a video from his wedding which won hearts across the internet. The video shows Pol seated on a bike, all dressed in his wedding attire. Along with him is his pet dog, who is also dressed in a deep red colour for the wedding. They both enter the venue to a round of hoots and laughs. Meanwhile, a number of wedding guests also watch from behind in awe and glee.

"Like A Boss," the caption of Pol's post read. Watch video:

Read Also
Not Satan, man inks 'Hot Dogs' cross tattoo on his forehead
article-image

The video melted people's hearts across the internet, with lots of love coming in for both Pol and his pet pooch.

"Har dogs ko aisi family mile (May every dog get such a family)," one user wrote. "This is how u do it," another user wrote. Yet another user wrote, "god bless the entire family!" The video has since went viral, with Pol's Instagram post amassing over 2,66,000 likes. 

Read Also
'Ayesha' is trending on Twitter! No, not the 'Tu Aaja' viral girl, the recent trend hints at Bigg...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Groom rides bike to wedding venue, carries pet dog along in viral video

Watch: Groom rides bike to wedding venue, carries pet dog along in viral video

Korean Twitch streamer reveals she was 'victim blamed' and 'banned' by the live streaming app for...

Korean Twitch streamer reveals she was 'victim blamed' and 'banned' by the live streaming app for...

Watch: Brazil players show samba moves after huge win over South Korea in FIFA World Cup 2022

Watch: Brazil players show samba moves after huge win over South Korea in FIFA World Cup 2022

'Ayesha' is trending on Twitter! No, not the 'Tu Aaja' viral girl, the recent trend hints at Bigg...

'Ayesha' is trending on Twitter! No, not the 'Tu Aaja' viral girl, the recent trend hints at Bigg...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan exits game with 'Thank you' note, leaves origami art in Qatar's dressing...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan exits game with 'Thank you' note, leaves origami art in Qatar's dressing...