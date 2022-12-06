Watch: Groom rides bike to wedding venue, carries pet dog along in viral video | Instagram

Weddings are special, and how can one forget sharing the limelight with their most adorable pet... In such a case, a man took to enter the wedding venue along with his pet doggo on his bike.

Darshan Nandu Pol, recently took to his Instagram to share a video from his wedding which won hearts across the internet. The video shows Pol seated on a bike, all dressed in his wedding attire. Along with him is his pet dog, who is also dressed in a deep red colour for the wedding. They both enter the venue to a round of hoots and laughs. Meanwhile, a number of wedding guests also watch from behind in awe and glee.

"Like A Boss," the caption of Pol's post read. Watch video:

The video melted people's hearts across the internet, with lots of love coming in for both Pol and his pet pooch.

"Har dogs ko aisi family mile (May every dog get such a family)," one user wrote. "This is how u do it," another user wrote. Yet another user wrote, "god bless the entire family!" The video has since went viral, with Pol's Instagram post amassing over 2,66,000 likes.