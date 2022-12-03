e-Paper Get App
Not Satan, man inks 'Hot Dogs' cross tattoo on his forehead

Love tattoo art? In case you wouldn't mind inking your favourite food on your skin, this man is just your type

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Not Satan, man inks 'Hot Dogs' cross tattoo on his forehead | LadBible
In case you are a foodie who alongside loves getting tattooed, then you'll find this guy relatable. A man took to ink a 'Hot Dogs' cross tattoo on his forehead. Similar to the structure of a crossword puzzle, the words have got inscribed at the centre of his forehead.

The TikTok video of a Vancouver-based artist tattoo artist has gone viral on the social media platform, and reportedly, netizens aren't liking it.

Would you be in for any such bizarre tattoo? While some internet users have responded to call it a complete no, and a big off for being admitted at workplaces, the LadBible traced a few comments that vibed along the weird artwork. Meanwhile, a tattoo artist was quoted in reports to suggest that they would refuse to take any customer request for such creative inks.

Drunk TikToker tattooed Satanic cross on forehead
article-image

Earlier, a case of a drunk TikToker tattooing a Satanic cross on his forehead had gone viral. Even after he got sober, he revealed that he had no regrets about it. Not only did the self-proclaimed artist tattoo himself in a drunk state but also filmed the session, and posted it on the social media site. He was spotted with a Satanic cross inked on the forehead just perfectly between the eyebrows.

