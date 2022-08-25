Tit-for-Tat? Uttar Pradesh lineman cuts power supply to police station after cops fined him

In a bizarre incident, a lineman of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli area took to hit back at the police force on being charged a heavy amount for not wearing a helmet. As the man was aware of electrical circuits and wires, he used his practice to cut-off power supply of the police station.

The incident comes from Thana Bhavan police station of the state. It has been reported that the electricity bill of the official place was due for amount Rs 56,000 since long. It was claimed by reports that the contractual employee of the state power department faced a fined Rs 6,000 not obeying road safety norms; the amount is allegedly more than the nominal charges levied on such doings.

A female officer from the police team can be seen trying to understand, resolve the electricity issue in their premises. This video along the case from UP has gone viral.

Earlier this year, a 'power couple' from Bihar village came to limelight for their bizarre love stories and dates. A Bihar based electrician turned down the power supply to meet girlfriend in dark, however was later married for the 'society's better' when caught red-handed by villagers.