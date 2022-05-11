Power couple? Electrician cut power supply in Bihar village to meet girlfriend, married her on being caught red-handed

Bihar based electrician turned down the power supply to meet girlfriend in dark, however married for the 'society's better' on being caught by villagers. Wait, what? Yes, you read it right!

The case happens to be a bizarre love story of what can be called a 'power couple', isn't it? Though it seems too hard to digest, it's took place for real. Frequent power cuts marred Ganeshpur village in Purnia district for quite some time before villagers realized that neighbouring villages didn’t have any disruption. After thoroughly probing the cause, villagers were scandalised to find that the electrician had been cutting power supply of village to meet his girlfriend in darkness, The Tribune reported.

What next? Did the matter step into the police arena for a serious introspection? Not the cops, marriage solved the power cut! The man later tied the knot with the lover in the presence of the Sarpanch and other village council members, hoping to not face electricity outage.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:08 PM IST