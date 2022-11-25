e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTicket clerk at Delhi's Nizamuddin railway station hoodwinks passenger by replacing ₹ 500 note with ₹ 20, fraud caught on camera

Ticket clerk at Delhi's Nizamuddin railway station hoodwinks passenger by replacing ₹ 500 note with ₹ 20, fraud caught on camera

The video shows a railway employee replacing customer's Rs 500 note with a note of Rs 20 denomination from his pocket. Following the malpractice video gone viral, the concerned authorities stated of action being taken against the official seen in the video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Fraud at ticket counter of Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station caught live on camera | Twitter
Follow us on

Beware while you are at the ticketing counter next time. A case of money fraud from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station has came to light via social media. A viral video shows a railway employee replacing cheating a passenger during cash-based transaction. Despite accepting Rs 500, he tries to fool the traveller with his dirty cheating tactics.

When the customer, requesting to travel on Superfast Gwalior train, placed a Rs 500 note, it was deceitfully swapped with a note of Rs 20 denomination from the railway employee's pocket. Later, the official re-demanded money to issue a ticket costing Rs. 125.

The video which was shared on Twitter drew attention of the department to take cognisance of this matter. Following the malpractice-depicting video gone viral, the concerned railway authorities said, "The employee has been taken up and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him."

Read Also
Watch: Football fans from Mexico hilariously become venue guides in this Instagram reel from Qatar,...
article-image
Read Also
Another video of women fighting in train goes viral; watch the video here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Road Rage: Bus driver thrashes biker in Yelahanka, fired after video goes viral

Bengaluru Road Rage: Bus driver thrashes biker in Yelahanka, fired after video goes viral

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fan thanks boss for granting leave to watch football match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fan thanks boss for granting leave to watch football match

Wait, what? You can 'eat' iconic 'Om shanti Om' pose from SRK-Deepika Padukone's film, details...

Wait, what? You can 'eat' iconic 'Om shanti Om' pose from SRK-Deepika Padukone's film, details...

Ticket clerk at Delhi's Nizamuddin railway station hoodwinks passenger by replacing ₹ 500 note...

Ticket clerk at Delhi's Nizamuddin railway station hoodwinks passenger by replacing ₹ 500 note...

Who is Ayesha? Pakistani girl whose 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' dance has set social media on fire

Who is Ayesha? Pakistani girl whose 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' dance has set social media on fire