Ticket clerk at Delhi's Nizamuddin railway station hoodwinks passenger by replacing ₹ 500 note with ₹ 20, fraud caught on camera

Watch: Fraud at ticket counter of Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station caught live on camera

Beware while you are at the ticketing counter next time. A case of money fraud from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station has came to light via social media. A viral video shows a railway employee replacing cheating a passenger during cash-based transaction. Despite accepting Rs 500, he tries to fool the traveller with his dirty cheating tactics.

When the customer, requesting to travel on Superfast Gwalior train, placed a Rs 500 note, it was deceitfully swapped with a note of Rs 20 denomination from the railway employee's pocket. Later, the official re-demanded money to issue a ticket costing Rs. 125.

The video which was shared on Twitter drew attention of the department to take cognisance of this matter. Following the malpractice-depicting video gone viral, the concerned railway authorities said, "The employee has been taken up and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him."

The employee has been taken up and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him. — DRM Delhi NR (@drm_dli) November 25, 2022

