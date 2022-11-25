Ticket clerk at Delhi's Nizamuddin railway station hoodwinks passenger by replacing ₹ 500 note with ₹ 20, fraud caught on camera

Beware while you are at the ticketing counter next time. A case of money fraud from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station has came to light via social media. A viral video shows a railway employee replacing cheating a passenger during cash-based transaction. Despite accepting Rs 500, he tries to fool the traveller with his dirty cheating tactics.
When the customer, requesting to travel on Superfast Gwalior train, placed a Rs 500 note, it was deceitfully swapped with a note of Rs 20 denomination from the railway employee's pocket. Later, the official re-demanded money to issue a ticket costing Rs. 125.
The video which was shared on Twitter drew attention of the department to take cognisance of this matter. Following the malpractice-depicting video gone viral, the concerned railway authorities said, "The employee has been taken up and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him."
