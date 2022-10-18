Another video of women fighting in train goes viral; watch the video here

Another video of women fighting in train goes viral; watch video here | Instagram

Another video of women fighting in a local train compartment went viral on Monday.

In the video, three women are seen attacking each other and pulling each other's hair. However, railway authorities were not able to confirm the date and place of the incident.

Watch video here:

The clip was captioned as Mumbai local journey. The description on the video says that the fight started because of the seat. Furthermore, it says that two of the women involved in the fight were mother and daughter and they were pitted against the third woman.

The cause of the fight or whether they were related could not be verified by any other sources. The clip has received mixed reactions, ranging from amusement to empathy.

A user took a dig at the fight and commentedsarcastically, "Please make a series of this. Awesome content. ?? we can decide which was the best fight and who was the winner at the end??," wrote another user. "Soon to be added as an official sport in the Commonwealth Games," commented another.