WATCH: Elderly woman dives into Tamil Nadu's Tamraparni river wearing a saree, video goes viral | Twitter

Tamil Nadu: Can you swim or dive in a saree? While some won't find the traditional wear comfortable for the task, the elder generation seems to carry out everything and anything wearing a saree. In a recent video doing rounds on the internet, we can see an elderly female jumping into a river purportedly for a holy dip. She does that by donning a saree which seems to be next to impossible for many others.

The internet is stunned by the way the woman perfectly manages to nail the dive in her desi attire. Netizens find it "inspiring."

Of the multiple shares on Twitter, the footage also caught the attention of an IAS officer named Supriya Sahu who tweeted it with the caption, "Awestruck to watch these sari clad senior women effortlessly diving in river Tamirabarni at Kallidaikurichi in Tamil Nadu.I am told they are adept at it as it is a regular affair. (sic)"

WATCH VIDEO:

Awestruck to watch these sari clad senior women effortlessly diving in river Tamirabarni at Kallidaikurichi in Tamil Nadu.I am told they are adept at it as it is a regular affair.😱Absolutely inspiring 👏 video- credits unknown, forwarded by a friend #women #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/QfAqEFUf1G — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 6, 2023

Read Also Watch video: Woman goes viral for gymming in a saree

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)