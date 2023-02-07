e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Elderly woman dives into Tamil Nadu's Tamraparni river wearing a saree, video goes viral

A video showing a saree-clad woman perfectly diving into the waters has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Elderly woman dives into Tamil Nadu's Tamraparni river wearing a saree, video goes viral | Twitter
Tamil Nadu: Can you swim or dive in a saree? While some won't find the traditional wear comfortable for the task, the elder generation seems to carry out everything and anything wearing a saree. In a recent video doing rounds on the internet, we can see an elderly female jumping into a river purportedly for a holy dip. She does that by donning a saree which seems to be next to impossible for many others.

The internet is stunned by the way the woman perfectly manages to nail the dive in her desi attire. Netizens find it "inspiring."

Of the multiple shares on Twitter, the footage also caught the attention of an IAS officer named Supriya Sahu who tweeted it with the caption, "Awestruck to watch these sari clad senior women effortlessly diving in river Tamirabarni at Kallidaikurichi in Tamil Nadu.I am told they are adept at it as it is a regular affair. (sic)"

WATCH VIDEO:

