Viral video: Local man charges Rs 10 to take 'proxy' dip in holy river, business idea during cold weather impresses netizens | Twitter

Holy rivers see this ritual where people take a holy dip or bathe in the waters chanting some mantras and prayers. Devotees believe that doing so can wash away their sins and give them a blessed life ahead. However, not everyone can make it to bathe in cold temperatures as the water would be chilling as ice. As pilgrims were seen in dilemma to dip in cold water at a holy river, a man offered help in a quirky business way.

A video showing a man giving 'proxy' holy dips has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. The man offers a deal to pilgrims suggesting that they can provide him with ten rupees so that he could take the holy dip on their behalf. "Pay the money and reveal your name. I will take holy dip on your name," he says while assuring that the blessings would come to the individual paying the money and not this man himself.

Take a look at the video right here:

Netizens were impressed by the business tactic and they hailed the man for making smart use of the potential money making opportunity. "Mast plan hai (That's a great plan)," tweeted one while another reflected, "Life is tough! To get his bread he is putting so much effort and pain to self..."

Check some reactions: