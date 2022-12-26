e-Paper Get App
Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi: Who is more fit? Netizens ask as Congress leader wears a t-shirt in Delhi's cold weather

A Twitter user shared a picture comparing the dressing patterns of PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid cold weather in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi: Who is more fit? Netizens ask as Congress leader wears a t-shirt in Delhi's cold weather | Twitter
Delhi and its neighbours are witnessing a cold wave due to a drop in temperature. The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the day when India observed the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders visited the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal. A day after Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi visited several memorial sites to pay tribute to legendary freedom fighters and former prime ministers of India.

A Twitter user shared a picture comparing the dressing patterns of PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid cold weather in Delhi. "Rahul Gandhi is an excellent example of perfect fitness (sic)," he tweeted hailing RaGa for turning up in just a t-shirt at the memorial while the Prime Minister and BJP leader wore multiple layers to fight winter. Meanwhile, another tweet made in praise of Rahul Gandhi, read, "No #ColdWave for this man, he is the perfect PM aspirant. (sic)"

