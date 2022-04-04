Watch: Dutch singer Emma Heesters performs Aditya A's 'Chaand Baaliyan', video goes viral

Music artist Aditya A's 'Chaand Baaliyan', which released in 2020, is now trending on social media. It looks like netizens have fallen in love with the lyrics and the tune of the song, taking to recreate it with their mesmerizing voices or playing the favorite instrument.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by the Dutch singer Emma Heesters, who has become an internet sensation, we an see her tuning into the beats of 'Chaand Baaliyan'.

“Chaand Baaliyan. Most requested song of last week!” read the post caption. Since posted, the video has gathered over 890K views, 150K likes and many comments.



Take a look at the video, right here:

