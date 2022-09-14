Watch: Devotees? Bollywood fans get trolled for twerking to viral 'Kala Chashma' trend in Haridwar temple premises

Twitter

Social media has gone crazy with the viral challenge of twerking to the Bollywood beat 'Kala Chashma.' From influencers like Quick Style's dance crew, Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon, Kili Paul grooving to the viral song from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s film Baar Baar Dekho, a recent video showing people vibing over the popular song in temple premises has emerged on the internet.

Generally, temple premises go under the banner of 'no camera and photography.' However, this clip that shows 'devotees' exhibiting their dancing skills in the serene location has irked netizens. Reportedly, the video has originated from Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Haridwar.

Here's how Twitterati reacted slamming the act:

Ye haridwar ko goa banane chate hai . 50 sal bad sab ganga kinare . — Shailendra singh (@Shailen9992) September 14, 2022

This is not justifiable at all they think this is cool to do such steps at har ki paudi haridwar the most pious place for Hindus.



This wokeness will surely lead towards the destruction of culture save Dharma from such things.🙏🏻@PMOIndia @hp_tourism pic.twitter.com/s58SX5ndpO — Ankita 🇮🇳 (@Phenomenal_Ank) September 14, 2022

@uttrakhand_A_M @MygovU @UttarakhandCEO



Sir this is the viral video which came from Haridwar and specially from an Temple ground.

This is really not accepted that some one comes and make fun of temple's.



This is requested to yourself to take appropriate action against them. https://t.co/GWWDH3nKHD — Kamal Kapoor (@kb_kapoor) September 14, 2022

