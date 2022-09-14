Watch: Devotees? Bollywood fans get trolled for twerking to viral 'Kala Chashma' trend in Haridwar temple premises

Social media has gone crazy with the viral challenge of twerking to the Bollywood beat 'Kala Chashma.' From influencers like Quick Style's dance crew, Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon, Kili Paul grooving to the viral song from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s film Baar Baar Dekho, a recent video showing people vibing over the popular song in temple premises has emerged on the internet.
Generally, temple premises go under the banner of 'no camera and photography.' However, this clip that shows 'devotees' exhibiting their dancing skills in the serene location has irked netizens. Reportedly, the video has originated from Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Haridwar.
Here's how Twitterati reacted slamming the act:
