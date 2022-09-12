Watch: Kala Chashma dance trend hits Korean artistes

Instagram

Kala Chashma seems to have become a vibe worldwide; with people grooving to the dance trend and sharing videos of the viral challenge.

A recent video showing some Koreans enjoying the Bollywood song with trendy hook steps is viral on Instagram. It shows none other than Emetsound members, Korea based band, nailing the twerking dance moves.

Since the video was uploaded a few hours ago, it has gathered over 15K views and hundreds of likes.

Watch:

In another episode of Korean people loving Indian beats, some dancers were seen performing on stage over Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone from the film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.'