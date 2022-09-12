e-Paper Get App
Watch: Dancers enjoy Ranveer-Deepika's songs from 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' during Korean Thanksgiving festival

The video instantly went viral on Instagram pleasing netizens from India.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Don't we all just love when people from across the world groove on our very own Bollywood music? After the rapid popularisation of 'Kala Chashma' across the globe, it looks like there's another dance number that people abroad are enjoying!

Recently a group of South Koreans was filmed dancing to the tunes of 'Nagada Sang Dhol' and 'Tattad Tattad' and as expected, the video has now gone viral! Both the songs from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela", had the Korean group of men and women shake their legs to it in enthusiasm.

In the clip shared by a digital creator named Swarnim, the young lot could be seen dressed in traditional outfits, acing the hook steps of both the songs!

Swarnim uploaded the video on Instagram and mentioned that the dance took place at an event organized to celebrate the Korean Thanksgiving Festival known as 'Chuseok'.

Swarnim further mentioned in her caption that the said festival is also called 'Hangavi' which means mid-autumn festival or the harvest moon festival.

South Koreans enjoy a three-day holiday during the festivities. It is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon every year.

Watch: Young girls belly dance to 'Oo Antava Mawa', 'Tip Tip Barsa Panni' song in viral video
article-image

