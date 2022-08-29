Watch: Young girls belly dance to 'Oo Antava Mawa', 'Tip Tip Barsa Panni' song in viral video

Viral dance video | YouTube

Be it a farewell or a wedding reception, dance moves complete the occasion. A video showing sizzling hot dance moves by young girls has gone viral on social media. The trio can be seen performing belly moments for party beats such as Pushpa's 'Oo Antava Mawa' and 'Tip Tip Barsa Panni' from film Sooryavanshi.

Even before Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa: The Rise reached audience, the popular item song featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu had caught all eyes and heart of dance lovers. The sassy moves and body shakes from the beat were recreated by fans very frequently to keep the song trending forever. The Pushpa fever doesn't seem to have gone off-air, in a recent celebration, few young girls performed to the song in their best way possible.

Also, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi had hit the chords of fans intensely with the peppy remix 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani.' Similar to the earlier song, even Kaif's classic moves and sexy belly bends keep rolling out again and again.

