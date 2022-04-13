'Oo Antava Mawa' hits the dance floor in pump up wedding mood, bride's father grooves to viral beat from Pushpa; watch video

The Pushpa fever hasn't really faded away even after months post release. With celebrities to commoners recreating the stylized moves and grooving to musical beats of the Allu Arjun starrer, a recent viral clip shows 'Oo Antava Mawa' hitting the dance floor amidst wedding festivities.

The peppy item number by Samantha Ruth Prabhu from film Pushpa: The Rise is winning hearts of netizens, and being tried by fans even today amidst their celebrations.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, we can see a bride's father grooving to the beat along few young men. The energy and moves of the dancers are much in sync to please, win hearts of netizens.

So far, the clip has gathered about 670K views, 50 K likes and lots of comments. Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 03:26 PM IST