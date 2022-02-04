Watch video: Tip Tip Barsa 'Amul Butter Omelette' goes viral

Hello eggetarians! Omelette is one of quick and yummy recipes too fill one's tummy, isn't it? Eggs being the main element for the meal is most cases, however, this talented chef choose to overload butter to main.

In a video uploaded by Instagram food blogger @delhifoodnest, we can see Delhi based restaurant preparing the Tandori omelette with high quantity of butter. The video was captioned, "Tip Tip Barsa 'Amul Butter", hinting the shower of butter in the omelette recipe.

The video starts with the chef adding whisked eggs along green chillies, onions, and masalas in a bowl. He then melts a huge slab of butter on the pan while adding the egg-masala paste. No sooner, the dish welcomes two pieces of bread and flaps of cheese followed by a layer of tandoori sauce to spice it up. Skipping to the best part now, the chef flames the recipe with the help of a blow torch. And then serving happens with some more butter, chutney and ketchup! The song in the backdrop of the video was the Bollywood classic 'Tip Tip barsa paani', however people commented that 'paani' could be replaced with 'pouring Amul butter'.

According the video caption, , you can find this omelette at Uncle Ande Wala, opposite KK Da Dhaba, Block-C, DDA Market, Vikaspuri, Delhi. The price of this was Rs. 180. Since posted few days ago, the video has gathered over 5 Million views.

Watch video, here:

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 04:27 PM IST