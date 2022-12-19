WATCH: Delivery guy skies through snowy road to deliver order to customer, video goes viral

viral video | Spotted Newton Abbot/Facebook

Some think twice to pay a high delivery fee or an extra tip to their delivery partners, however, this video will make you realise the sincere efforts they take to do their job and deliver the much-awaited orders of customers.

A viral video shows a delivery boy (reportedly from Amazon) skiing through the snowy road instead of using usual transport means to deliver the parcel to a customer. The man was filming his delivery while he skied his way to the customer, meanwhile, what surprised the delivery partner was that people around too captured the incident on their phones to make it go viral.

"Black ice won't stop this delivery driver," said the delivery agent as he shared the video of him managing the challenging travel on Facebook. The incident was reported from Devon, UK.

Watch viral video: