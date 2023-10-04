WATCH: Bride Yawns During Wedding Ritual; Video Goes Viral As Netizens Share It With 'Sleeping Beauty' Friends

India is known for its big fat weddings. As the occasion is filled with several rituals carried out in a heavy bridal look, it might seem tiresome to a few. One of the brides was seen yawning during her wedding rituals as she stood next to her partner. The duo were making offerings to the fire when she openly yawned. The moment was captured on camera and it has surfaced on social media now. WATCH VIDEO

Wedding video goes viral

The video was shared online by a wedding page on Instagram. It was captioned suggesting viewers tag their 'sleeping beauty' friends and hint them about the viral reel. It read, "This will be my friend yawning during her wedding," read the text on the video. Meanwhile, within two days, the clip attracted hundreds of likes on the content-sharing platform along with more than 14,000 views.

Similar instances

A couple of years ago, a video of an Indian bride taking a nap in her wedding costume rolled out on the internet. She was seated in one of the guest chairs to quickly relax and re-energise before the next rituals.

A similar instance of a woman dozing off ahead of her wedding rituals caught the attention of social media earlier in 2023. In this case, she was seen sleeping on a sofa wearing her stunning lehenga, garland, and bangles.