Viral Video: Bride & Groom Recreate Dance Steps From Alia-Ranveer's 'What Jhumka' | Instagram

A wedding photography page on Instagram captured and shared a beautiful moment of a couple enjoying the Bollywood beat 'What Jhumka.' The video showed the bride taking the lead to teach her partner and friends the hook steps of the dance number from the Alia-Ranveer starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' After some choreography lessons, the dance began and they slayed the dance floor with grace. The footage of the bride and groom recreating the dance steps of the trending song has gone viral on the social media platform. Take a look at the video below

In the video, we see the bride giving some dance lessons in her wedding wear. While teaching the dance moves of 'What Jhumka' to her dance crew, she describes it in a hilarious way. She can be heard saying (in Tamil), "See there, they're swimming, up-down-up-down, towards this ear followed by the other one..." No sooner, the song loudens and they all perform with smiling faces.

The dance video was uploaded on Instagram last month and since then, it has gathered more than 10 million views. Undoubtedly, netizens loved the reel as they hit the like button, making it fetch a million likes.

A look into the original song 'What Jhumka?'

The song comes from RARKPK which was released in the cinema halls this July. It brings a way of nostalgia as it is a remix of the retro song 'Jhumka Gira Re' from the film 'Mera Saaya.'

Talking of the music credits for the lovely creation, it is an amalgamation of music direction by Pritam Chakraborty and singers Arjit Singh, and Jonita Gandhi, with stunning rap performed by the actor himself - Ranveer Singh. The lyrics are penned by none other than Amitabh Bhattacharya while the dance moves that set the stage on fire are choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Take a look at the dance scene from RARKP right here

