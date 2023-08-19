Viral Video: Tune Into Tamil Version Of 'What Jhumka?' That Is Leaving Netizens In Awe |

Shruthi Shankar, an Instagram user who is followed by more than 16,000 people for her music reels has won the hearts of netizens with her recent release. What did she share on the content-sharing platform to woo internet users? The answer to this is a self-made version of the popular song from Alia-Ranveer starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

In the recent upload, we can hear Shruthi adding Tamizh (Tamil) touch to the trending Bollywood beat as she sings, "Kandu rasithaan... idhu pothumein, innum yenna venumein." She captioned the post, saying, "Don’t cringe too much at the lyrics ok, and tell me if you liked it." WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react

So far, the video has attracted more than a million views on the content-sharing site. Hundreds of people lauded the Tamil version created by the Instagrammer. "Girl you nailed it," echoed the voices of netizens in reply to the music video gone viral. Actor Ashish Vidyarthi also gave it an ear and praised the rendition. "Waaaaah," read his comment. Non-Tamil speakers too loved it and said, "I didn't understand a single word but love the Tamil version."

More about 'What Jhumka?'

Talking of the song from RARKPK which was out in the cinema halls this July, it is a remix of the retro song 'Jhumka Gira Re' from the film 'Mera Saaya.' It comes alive under the music direction of Pritam Chakraborty and singers Arjit Singh, and Jonita Gandhi, with stunning rap performed by the actor himself - Ranveer Singh. The lyrics are credited to Amitabh Bhattacharya while the dance moves that set the stage on fire are choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)