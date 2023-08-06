Viral Video: After 'Jhumka Gire Re,' Dancing Dadi performs on 'What Jumka?' song | Instagram

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is still ruling in the theatres and the hearts of fans and amidst that internet's 'Dancing Dadi' has vibed to the film song 'What Jumka?' in her recent Instagram reel. Days after she was seen grooving to the retro beat 'Jhumka Gira Re,' people saw her shaking her leg to its remake.

Check out the dance reel

She dances flaunting her adah in IG reel

In the video, Ravi Bala Sharma is seen gracefully performing on the dance beat. She wears an ethnic ghagra choli with a dupatta to bring out her dance moves and flaunt her adah. From iconic hook steps to her personalised moves, she nails the dance performance in the dance reel.

Video wins hearts of netizens

Since being uploaded online, a few days ago, the footage has attracted over a lakh views and thousands of likes. Fans and followers were seen hitting the comments sections to praise her dancing skills and the way she proves that 'Age is just a number' with her being aged 65. "Such expressive enthusiasm," "How Graceful," and "Bahoot cute," comments went on along with heart and fire emojis.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)