Viral Video: Dancing Dadi’s Reel To ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ Will Make You Forget 'What Jhumka'

Are you vibing to the recently released song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - 'What Jhumka?' - a homage and remake of the evergreen retro beat ‘Jhumka Gira Re’? But internet sensation 'Dancing Dadi' goes the Old is Gold way and recreates the dance moves from Asha Bhosle-sung 'Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein' in her recent Instagram reel. WATCH VIDEO

Dance reel goes viral

In the video, Ravi Bala Sharma, better known by her online presence as 'Dancing Dadi', is seen energetically grooving to the Bollywood song. The reel opens with her gracefully hitting the dance floor in her flare dress as she later impresses viewers with her performance on the loved song.

Over one lakh people watched the video since it was uploaded on Instagram some days ago. Thousands of likes poured in her praise along with encouraging comments that echoed "Age is just a number."

Check comments

