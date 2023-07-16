 Viral Video: Dancing Dadi’s Reel To ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ Will Make You Forget 'What Jhumka'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Dancing Dadi’s Reel To ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ Will Make You Forget 'What Jhumka'

Viral Video: Dancing Dadi’s Reel To ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ Will Make You Forget 'What Jhumka'

Dancing Dadi' recreates the dance moves from Asha Bhosle-sung 'Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein' in her recent Instagram reel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Dancing Dadi’s Reel To ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ Will Make You Forget 'What Jhumka' | Instagram

Are you vibing to the recently released song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - 'What Jhumka?' - a homage and remake of the evergreen retro beat ‘Jhumka Gira Re’? But internet sensation 'Dancing Dadi' goes the Old is Gold way and recreates the dance moves from Asha Bhosle-sung 'Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein' in her recent Instagram reel. WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Trending Instagram Reel: Kili Paul Vibes In Monsoon Mood With Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein'...
article-image

Dance reel goes viral

In the video, Ravi Bala Sharma, better known by her online presence as 'Dancing Dadi', is seen energetically grooving to the Bollywood song. The reel opens with her gracefully hitting the dance floor in her flare dress as she later impresses viewers with her performance on the loved song.

Over one lakh people watched the video since it was uploaded on Instagram some days ago. Thousands of likes poured in her praise along with encouraging comments that echoed "Age is just a number."

Check comments

Read Also
Haryanvi Dadi's dance video goes viral; impresses netizens with flawless & flexible hook steps
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Dancing Dadi’s Reel To ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ Will Make You Forget 'What Jhumka'

Viral Video: Dancing Dadi’s Reel To ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ Will Make You Forget 'What Jhumka'

Viral Video: Passenger On IndiGo Flight From Chennai To Dhaka Captures Chandrayaan-3 Launch

Viral Video: Passenger On IndiGo Flight From Chennai To Dhaka Captures Chandrayaan-3 Launch

Delhi Floods: Truth Behind Viral Video Of Journalist Reporting From Neck-Deep Water Near Red Fort...

Delhi Floods: Truth Behind Viral Video Of Journalist Reporting From Neck-Deep Water Near Red Fort...

WATCH: K-Pop Singer Aoora Inspires Fans With Korean Version Of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' From Sushant...

WATCH: K-Pop Singer Aoora Inspires Fans With Korean Version Of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' From Sushant...

6 Naagin Memes To Share On World Snake Day 2023

6 Naagin Memes To Share On World Snake Day 2023