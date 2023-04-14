Haryanvi Dadi's dance video goes viral; impresses netizens with flawless & flexible hook steps

A Twitter user shared a video of an elderly woman displaying flawless and flexible dance moves in public. She energetically performs back rolls to flaunt her fitness. Her dance video has gone viral on social media and taken the internet by storm. Her fitness goals inspired netizens.

Take a look at the video below

20 yo शहरी गर्ल: सारा दिन मेरी बॉडी में दर्द रहता है मैं डिप्रेस्ड रहती हूं



60 yo देहाती दादी: pic.twitter.com/SLTNghJFM3 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) April 12, 2023

The video caption was made in a view to appreciate the woman's fitness that proved that age is just a number. It also took a dig at youngsters who often speak of suffering body aches and health problems. Since being shared online, earlier this week, the video gathered more than 33K views on Twitter.