 Haryanvi Dadi's dance video goes viral; impresses netizens with flawless & flexible hook steps
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHaryanvi Dadi's dance video goes viral; impresses netizens with flawless & flexible hook steps

Haryanvi Dadi's dance video goes viral; impresses netizens with flawless & flexible hook steps

A dance video of an elderly woman from Haryana has taken the internet by storm. Her fitness goals inspired netizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image

A Twitter user shared a video of an elderly woman displaying flawless and flexible dance moves in public. She energetically performs back rolls to flaunt her fitness. Her dance video has gone viral on social media and taken the internet by storm. Her fitness goals inspired netizens.

Take a look at the video below

The video caption was made in a view to appreciate the woman's fitness that proved that age is just a number. It also took a dig at youngsters who often speak of suffering body aches and health problems. Since being shared online, earlier this week, the video gathered more than 33K views on Twitter.

Read Also
Watch video: English language teacher writes Shakira's 'Waka Waka' lyrics on blackboard, grooves...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Modi ji, aap acha sa school banvado': Girl from J&K's Kathua shares video message for PM

'Modi ji, aap acha sa school banvado': Girl from J&K's Kathua shares video message for PM

Haryanvi Dadi's dance video goes viral; impresses netizens with flawless & flexible hook steps

Haryanvi Dadi's dance video goes viral; impresses netizens with flawless & flexible hook steps

THIS 'fridge post' featuring actress Meena Kumari gives netizens nostalgia

THIS 'fridge post' featuring actress Meena Kumari gives netizens nostalgia

'Over 6,000 spoons missing': Caterers running BMC headquarters request officials from taking away...

'Over 6,000 spoons missing': Caterers running BMC headquarters request officials from taking away...

Puthandu to Baisakhi: PM Modi shares festival wishes in well-designed images; greets people in...

Puthandu to Baisakhi: PM Modi shares festival wishes in well-designed images; greets people in...