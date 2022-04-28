Watch video: English language teacher writes Shakira's 'Waka Waka' lyrics on blackboard, grooves along student to Haryanvi song

Amidst the debate over India's national language, a video of a English language teacher dancing to the beats of a Haryanvi song along her student has gone viral on Twitter. The teacher has been identified as Manu Gulati, who hails from a Delhi based government school.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Manu wrote, "Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal." "English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day," she added along the hashtag, "My Students My Pride."

What's on the blackboard? The "Waka Waka" song by Shakira! It seems that the teacher was conducting the lessons with the help of popular songs.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:28 AM IST