 Trending Instagram Reel: Kili Paul Vibes In Monsoon Mood With Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein' (WATCH)
Trending Instagram Reel: Kili Paul Vibes In Monsoon Mood With Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein' (WATCH)

As several Indian regions are witnessing rains, Kili and his sister Neema enjoyed Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein' song in their recent Instagram reel.

Updated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Trending Instagram Reel: Kili Paul Vibes In Monsoon Mood With Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein' (WATCH) | Instagram

Trying to keep it relatable for Indian fans, Kili Paul released a reel where he was seen lip-syncing to a rainy beat. As several Indian regions are witnessing rains, Kili and his sister Neema enjoyed Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein' song in their recent Instagram reel. Despite the attire not setting the monsoon mood right, his expressions do the job.

Kili Paul & Sister Neema Try Indian Bridal Wear in Recent Instagram Reels; Here’s How They Slay in...
article-image

