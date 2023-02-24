WATCH: Bride gets admitted for surgery one day before wedding, here's what happened next |

People look for a life partner who shall be there with them in both challenges and successes. And a groom from Telangana displayed his love and responsibility for the bride-to-be when she was suddenly admitted to the hospital for surgery.

The man identified as Tirupathi, a resident of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, did not step back from the wedding after knowing that the lady love was hospitalised due to ill health just a day before the special occasion. In presence of close relatives and family members, and some medical staff, he tied the knot with Shailaja, a resident of Lambadipally village, on her hospital bed.

The wedding video of the Telangana couple, Shailaja and Tirupathi, has surfaced on social media. It shows the pair involved in almost a complete ritual ceremony in presence of well-wishers.

WATCH:

According to reports, the hospital in the Mancherial area not only allowed to conduct the wedding at the premises but also made all the arrangements to let it happen smoothly. Exact details about the surgery and the healthcare are so far unknown.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)