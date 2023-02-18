Eternal Love! Elderly woman feeds her husband in a wedding; video goes viral

February is the month of "love." Couples around the world just finished celebrating Valentine's Day, but in reality, for people in love, each day is a celebration of love.

In an era where we see people doubting relationships and love, a heartwarming video of an elderly couple will make you believe in eternal love. And if you're having a bad day, this video is surely going to make you smile.

The adorable video was posted on Instagram by a user named @aba_zeon, and has been frequently shared ever since it was made available online. It has garnered close to 11 million views.

In the video, you can see an elderly woman feeding her husband with her own hands at a wedding. This clip has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Love knows no age, and this heartwarming video of an elderly woman feeding her husband proves just that.

Now, that's some serious couple goals!

