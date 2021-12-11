WATCH: Baba Sehgal comes up with new 'Water is H2O' song; fans say 'this is next level'

Indian rapper Baba Sehgal being a crazy fan of Netflix’s popular series ‘Money Heist’, had come out with his own version of the iconic track ‘Bella Ciao’ titled ‘Kela Khao. The version of the popular track brought him more popularity.

Few hours ago, he posted his new song titled, 'Water is H2O' on YouTube. This video is super witty yet advisory on reminding people to have enough water through the day and stay healthy and hydrated.

In the video, we see Baba Sehgal not just singing to the lyrics, but also enjoying every beat with his funny dance moves. The video begins with him grooving energetically with two water mugs, later to rap, 'Hello, uncle! Tell your daughter to drink water...'

'Friend banao ya Foe, Water is H20', Baba says in the video, giving some gyaan to his viewers about the chemical formula of water.

As the lyrics go, 'la..la..la..sook raha hai galla' (the throat is drying), he grabs all the attention to his funky act of enjoying the song with his props - the two water cups.

The video is a laughter dose to tickle one's funny bones suggesting remedies to treat one's digestive track. The song composed and sung by Baba hits on how water can effectively help one to be fit and fine, ruling out all skin, weight and gastric complains.

The video is informative to be used in a science classroom, yet entertaining for the last benchers to understand and enjoy. Both the nerds and notorious ones are going to have a great time tuning to the song, 'Water is H2O'.

Take a look at how viewers and fans reacted to Baba Sehgal's 'Water is H2O' song, here:

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 07:25 PM IST