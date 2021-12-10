'Bella Ciao is India's Zingaat', says Munawar Faruqui; watch video

Netflix India recently came up with a video that featured Indian fans of Money Heist with their reasons of liking the drama series. The approx. ten minute long video shared on YouTube took to screen Indian Rapper Baba Sehgal, Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, other fans who relate and rejoy the series. The YouTube post also runs some viral videos from several 'Bella Ciao' lovers.

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is a self-proclaimed fan of the Netflix series Money Heist (La casa de papel). In the video, he is seen sharing his experience about reviewing the drama series with a close look into all angles and characters. The YouTube video takes to shoot and screen the comedian getting to his bedroom in a Money Heist like red attire wherein he puts his phone to airplane mode to avoid any disturbances as he follows to tune to watching Money Heist.

Interesting, Munawar also turns off the fan as it creates noise, while he watches the series, and says, 'This room must have just one fan, and yeah that's me!'

Munawar Faruqui revealed that he managed to guess the plot twists and the suspense element seemed to be missing for him. He also shared how his review of Money Heist as his character Razzaqbhai went viral in no time. In a quick reaction shot at the early minutes of the YouTube video, Munawar compared the popular song from the series Bella Ciao with the Marathi film song Zingaat and said, 'Bella Ciao is India's Zingaat'.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Apart from Munawar’s review, the video also features Baba Sehgal. Remember his crazy version of the popular song from the series, 'Bella Ciao?' Yes, the one titled, 'Kela Khao'.

The Indian Rapper takes to hymn some music from the most loved song 'Bella Ciao' and tickles the viewers with his version picturized and featured by Netflix India's YouTube channel. In the video, Sehgal remarked that his version going viral came to him as a complete surprise.

Listen to the 'Kela Khao' song here:

In the video shared by Netflix India we also get to know the back story of the IT company Verve Logic that provided a holiday to its employees when the show’s season five premiered in September this year. The company's business head who happens to be a fan of the Netflix series Sourav Jain revealed that post the announcement that made headlines, his company received over 3000 job applications.

The Netflix India video is titled, 'The Ultimate Money Heist Fans' and begins with Bella Ciao music in the background featuring several artists who loved and created their own versions to go viral on the internet. Some of those who can be seen in the YouTube video are Chattisgarh's Sahdeo who initially broke the internet for his 'Bachpan ka pyaar' song, Indian bhajan group singing the song in a desi version, Mumbai's Jogeshwari beat band playing drums, etc...

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 05:13 PM IST