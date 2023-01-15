WATCH: Athlete runs TMM with Tiranga, video from Bandra-Worli Sea Link goes viral | Twitter: TMM

The ongoing TATA Mumbai marathon is not only creating buzz for its winners and top scorers, some lively moments from the sports event have surfaced on social media and gone viral in no time. A runner at the Tata Mumbai marathon was spotted for running along with the Indian flag. The video showing him carry the Tiranga on the race track was shared by the official Twitter handle of the TMM. WATCH:

The runner's wear also had the words "Indian." The athlete was noted to be participant number 1780 who was spotted running with the Indian flag on the tracks of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. His patriotic touch to the run has impressed the internet and made him go viral.

The TATA Mumbai Marathon hit the grounds after a two-year pandemic-forced break. The 2023 race saw over 55,000 amateurs running the streets of the maximum city. The race that started on Sunday morning at around 6.30 am has already seen the initial winners making to the stand. Three Indians finished the marathon under 2 hours 20 minutes.

Former Asian marathon champion and Olympian Gopi Thonakal happens to be the first placed Indian at 2:16:38. Of the female runners, Chavi Yadav coined her name as the fastest Indian woman to finish at 2:50:39.