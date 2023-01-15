TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Participant with knee injury 'runs backwards,' video goes viral | Twitter

Mumbai: The city has begun cheering and running at the most-happening marathon, TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023. While some might find it tricky to run a long way on the race route, a runner was spotted running backwards to hit the finish line. Yes, you read that right! Even if the athlete was suffering a knee injury, he didn't back off from the event. He just decided to tweak his path and run backwards. Viral video below:

The footage was shared on Facebook by the Tata Mumbai Marathon team. It has gone viral on social media with many praising the man for his dedication and quirky run. The comments section saw netizens writing, "Where there is a will, there's a way."

The TATA Mumbai Marthon is taking place after a two-year pandemic-forced break. The 2023 race will witness over 55,000 amateurs across six categories on its much-awaited return.