Viral Video: Runners warm-up in train to ace TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023; WATCH

Mumbai locals seem to have got the vibe of the big sports event day. Enthusiasts were seen preparing inside the coaches of the train in order to ace

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Runners warm-up in train to ace TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023; WATCH | Twitter
Mumbai: The city has geared up for the most-awaited sports event that's happening on Sunday morning. TATA Mumbai Marathon has seen the vibe among Mumbaikars and other runners participating the event. As runners were on their way to the starting spot, they were seen warming up for the race. A video from Mumbai local train shows people exercising and doing some push-ups in order to ace the run. Check out the viral video below:

However, such acts are risky as we can see the duo holding grip at the foot board of the train. While sharing the video on Twitter, the official handle of the Tata Mumbai Marathon wrote, "Train-ing in full swing!"

The TATA Mumbai Marthon is taking place after a two-year pandemic-forced break. The 2023 race will witness over 55,000 amateurs across six categories on its much-awaited return.

