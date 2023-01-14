Viral: Kolkata company's 'MISSING' print advertisement leaves netizens in splits

Twitter

Advertisements are meant to catch your attention, but a Sherwani company from Kolkata took the game really high by printing their advertisement as a 'MISSING' column.

The picture of the print advertisement has gone viral on social media.

The advertisement that was printed in the Telegraph newspaper in Kolkata was written as a 'Missing' column, which later turned out to be a sherwani advertisement from Sultan-The King of Sherwani.

The picture of the print advertisement was posted by a user on Twitter on January 14th, and it gained 1,620 likes and 160 retweets.

In the comments, another Twitter has commented that the Sherwani company had done a similar advertisement in 2021 as well.