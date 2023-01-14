e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral: Kolkata company's 'MISSING' print advertisement leaves netizens in splits

Viral: Kolkata company's 'MISSING' print advertisement leaves netizens in splits

The picture of the advertisement was posted by a user on Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Twitter
Follow us on

Advertisements are meant to catch your attention, but a Sherwani company from Kolkata took the game really high by printing their advertisement as a 'MISSING' column.

The picture of the print advertisement has gone viral on social media.

The advertisement that was printed in the Telegraph newspaper in Kolkata was written as a 'Missing' column, which later turned out to be a sherwani advertisement from Sultan-The King of Sherwani.

The picture of the print advertisement was posted by a user on Twitter on January 14th, and it gained 1,620 likes and 160 retweets.

In the comments, another Twitter has commented that the Sherwani company had done a similar advertisement in 2021 as well.

Read Also
Viral Video: Singapore's futuristic train automatically mists windows near residential blocks
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Kolkata company's 'MISSING' print advertisement leaves netizens in splits

Viral: Kolkata company's 'MISSING' print advertisement leaves netizens in splits

Delhi: Road rage captured ON CAMERA in Rajouri garden; man seen stuck on speeding car's bonnet

Delhi: Road rage captured ON CAMERA in Rajouri garden; man seen stuck on speeding car's bonnet

Wait, what? BT21 is coming to India; Here's the city where the 1st store will be launched

Wait, what? BT21 is coming to India; Here's the city where the 1st store will be launched

Viral Video: Singapore's futuristic train automatically mists windows near residential blocks

Viral Video: Singapore's futuristic train automatically mists windows near residential blocks

Is BT21 store opening in Mumbai? Read here

Is BT21 store opening in Mumbai? Read here