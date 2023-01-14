Viral Video: Singapore's futuristic train automatically mists windows near residential blocks

Singapore's futuristic train | Twitter/ FascinatingFootage

Privacy is a concern for all, especially for those people living next to public transportation systems. Now there is good news for all these people, as Singapore Railway has a solution for that.

A video of a train with windows that become opaque as it approaches residential buildings is going viral on social media.

The video was shared by Fascinating Footage on Twitter. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 27,000 views.

A train in Singapore with windows that automatically blind when passing residential blocks. pic.twitter.com/geGtxuKB4E — Fascinating Footage (@FascinateFlix) January 11, 2023

"A train in Singapore with windows that automatically blind when passing residential blocks," read the caption on the Twitter post.

In the video, we can see that the moment the train approaches a residential building, the doors and windows become opaque.

The train is Singapore's Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT), also known as Singapore's first light rail, according to the Land Transport Authority, a Singapore government agency website.