TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 Live updates : Race flags off, Derara Hurisa, Hayle Lemi, look to take early advantage
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Live updates

Joshua GeorgeUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 08:13 AM IST
article-image
15 January 2023 08:13 AM IST

Athletes reach Peddar Road, Derara Hurisa in joint lead 

Swapnil Sakhare

15 January 2023 08:13 AM IST

Differently abled runners gear up ahead of disability run 

15 January 2023 08:13 AM IST
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the starting line of the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the starting line of the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 | Ronald Chettiar

15 January 2023 08:13 AM IST

Prize money for Tata Mumbai Marathon Elite Run : 1st: $45,000, 2nd: $25,000, 3rd: $17,000, 4th: $12,000, 5th: $8,000

15 January 2023 08:13 AM IST

The like of Derara Hurisa, Hayle Lemi, Sharon Cherop look to take early advantage 

15 January 2023 08:13 AM IST

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 flags off, runners take to the steets, make their way from CST.

15 January 2023 08:13 AM IST
Bustling crowds at CST ahead of flag-off

Bustling crowds at CST ahead of flag-off | Swapnil Sakhare

15 January 2023 08:13 AM IST

Record numbersat this year's Tata Mumbai Marathon. 23,000 participants took place in the dream run that flagged off at 5:30 am. 55,000 runners vying for the super human title in the elite race 

15 January 2023 08:13 AM IST

As the race approaches flag off. Athletes begin their warm up. 

15 January 2023 08:13 AM IST
Stunning visuals of the Bandra-Worli Sea link as runners participate in the half marathon

Stunning visuals of the Bandra-Worli Sea link as runners participate in the half marathon | Swapnil Sakhare

The city will reverberate once again with the sound of running feet as thousands of Mumbaikars, young and old, hit the streets on Sunday morning when the much-awaited TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 is flagged off at CST.

15 January 2023 06:34 AM IST

Good morning and welcome to the TATA Mumbai Marathon live blog. In a few minutes now over 50,000 people will flood the streets of Mumbai trying to get to the finish line. They will be part of the largest marathon in Asia, the Mumbai Marathon.  The Tata Mumbai Marathon is ready to hit the restart button after a COVID-19-induced break of two years.

