e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Asleep man confronts 'ghost' at night, here's what happened later

Watch: Asleep man confronts 'ghost' at night, here's what happened later

Spooky content ahead! In case you have been looking out for a video to frighten your friends, this clip may end your search

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Asleep man confronts 'ghost' at night, here's what happened later | Instagram
Follow us on

A video showing an asleep man coming across a 'ghost' has gone viral on social media. Despite it not being as fearful as the videos which pop to zoom-in haunted figures on screen, this viral footage will still you goosebumps.

How about being fast asleep, and someone wakes you up... This itself is an unlikely scenario. However, what if you wake up to see a ghost trying to greet you with "Good morning?" Similar was a case in this viral video, a man can be seen waking up to a shocking scene as he opens his eyes to face a person wearing a ghost mask. The disguised individual can be seen pulling off the bedsheet of the asleep fellow inorder to tickle him up from a sleeping night.

Also, a friendly warning to not watch the Instagram reel if you are too scared of haunted visuals. Avoid looking at this just before sleep, as the concerning footage may haunt you. Otherwise, it's fun in horror for those who keep scrolling to browse scary stuff.

Watch:

Read Also
Close enough? THIS tree gives 'haunted' vibes
article-image
Read Also
Wait, what? Viral video shows thousands of scorpions roaming in an abandoned house
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

On camera: Spencer Tunick's artwork for skin cancer sees over 2,000 volunteers pose naked at...

On camera: Spencer Tunick's artwork for skin cancer sees over 2,000 volunteers pose naked at...

Watch: Asleep man confronts 'ghost' at night, here's what happened later

Watch: Asleep man confronts 'ghost' at night, here's what happened later

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon soccer player Bryan Mbeumo and NBA's LeBron James are lookalikes,...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon soccer player Bryan Mbeumo and NBA's LeBron James are lookalikes,...

FIFA fever? Cow plays football along with gully players, video goes viral; watch

FIFA fever? Cow plays football along with gully players, video goes viral; watch

Watch: Snake runs away with a chappal thrown at it; netizens react to viral video

Watch: Snake runs away with a chappal thrown at it; netizens react to viral video