WATCH: After Facing Flak, New Video Ad By Nalli Features Models In Bindi And Other Shringar Elements...

WATCH: Nalli's Model Shares Ad Featuring Bindi And Other Shringar Elements, Lauds Silk Saree Brand For 'Grace & Culture'

After a promotional picture of Nalli Silk Sarees ran into controversy for featuring a model without a bindi, a purported new advertisement video of the South Indian clothing brand has surfaced online. The video in the form of reel was shared on Instagram featuring a couple of models dressed in Nalli sarees flaunting their bindis on their foreheads. Also, they adorned other shringar elements to hit the traditional vibe. While the earlier creative was condemned for its mourning look, this video showed models gracefully smiling in a celebratory mood. WATCH VIDEO

'Grace and culture...'

Actor Soni Srivastava who is part of the video shared it on her Instagram profile giving a shout-out to Nalli. "When grace and culture shook hands, the saree was born," she captioned her post on the social media platform. Nalli Silk Sarees shared the video on their Instagram story with the actor-model's words of praise for the brand.

What's the recent Nalli video all about?

In the latest video ad of Nalli, every woman is seen being presented ethnically. In contrast to the controversial ad that showed a female model wearing no bindi, this one featured models taking inspiration from the solah shringar.

The reel opened showing a woman keeping a bindi to her empty forehead, followed by others applying kajal, wearing nath (nose ring) and earrings (karn phool), adding fragrant flowers (Keshapasharachana) to one's hair along with bangles, necklaces, and other shringars.

Cast: Soni Srivastava, Sushmitha Nayak, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, and Navami Gayak

Nalli ad featuring model with no bindi & the controversy

In a way, this new video by Nalli seemed to be counter reply to those slamming the brand for forgetting cultural elegance and beauty after they released ads featuring models without a bindi.

Earlier this festival season, a Nalli model wearing no bindi was featured in the sponsored social media ad of the brand. As it circulated online and reached people, some slammed the approach and triggered an outrage. Netizens reacted to it under the banner of 'No Bindi No Business' ideology.