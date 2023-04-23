Kerala: Video of man removing bindi from woman's forehead to wish Eid draws netizens' wrath | FPJ

A recreated video of a song from the romantic film Sufiyum Sujatayum has surfaced online on the day of the Muslim festival of Eid ul-Fitr. Two actors from Kerala namely Sumi Rashik and Vishnu Vijayan were spotted together in a reel that recreated the heart-touching song 'Vathikkalu Vellaripravu' on the occasion of Eid.

However, the reel did much more than it purportedly aimed to do. "Ramadan Kareem" read the video caption when the work featuring the involved artists, a videography page identified as 'Kcaptures', and make-up by Juneberry bridal makeover studio, was shared on Instagram.

Check out the video right below

Picturisation upsets netizens, term it love jihad

Sumi and Vishnu's video triggered netizens for the scenes it shot and displayed. Many of them saw it as promoting love jihad. In one of the frames, Vishnu who portrayed a Muslim man was seen taking off the bhindi of the Hindu woman played by Sumi. Later, in the video posted to greet people and share wishes on Ramadan Kareem, the man covered the hair of the female with a veil out of her dupatta.

Apart from the reel, another image shared online by the duo captured them recreating an iconic still from the Malayalam movie -- wherein the reel couple Sujata (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Sufi (Dev Mohan) freeing a dove back into the air.

Recreation video (Left) and a still from the movie Sufiyum Sujatayum (Right) |

A glimpse at the original song video from Sufiyum Sujatayum

Wait, is the above reel a perfect recreation? Did the movie convey similar ideas through its scenes? No. Even if it happens to be a beautiful and subtle love story involving a Hindu-Muslim couple, it in no way conveys any controversial comments on the respective religions or imposes one over another.