 WATCH: Videos of Palestinians celebrating Eid go viral on Twitter along with clips of Israeli forces stealing away their festive moment
"Eid Mubarak" is echoing the streets and religious sites in Palestine, however, at the same time there are videos that claim the freedom and festive mood of Palestinians being ceased by Israeli occupation forces.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
The Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem marked Eid with festive celebrations. Children and their families, and reportedly tourists as well witnessed gathered there to witness special prayers, fireworks, and other auspicious events.

Twitter holds several videos from Palestine that on one hand capture the joy of Palestinians enjoying the religious day with their dear ones and on the other show resistance fighters and families of martyrs praying tribute and grieving at the grave. The footages are potential to melt one's heart and reflect on the Israel-Palestine unrest.

Read Also
Israel - Palestine violence: Over 150 hurt in clashes at al-Aqsa compound
Times of Gaza the news media that is known for its daily updates from occupied Palestine shared a video from the first day of EidAlFitr across West Bank and brought to notice that the "lsraeli occupation forces insist on stealing the joy from every Palestinian house by launching large-scale raids across the West Bank to detain Palestinians."

Following the footage, "Free Palestine" chants were amplified on social media. "InshAllah next Eid, Palestine will be free," read a tweet.

Israel-Palestinian unrest

The current violence is mainly taking place in the West Bank and East Jerusalem - areas occupied by Israel since the 1967 Middle East war. In a period of days, Israel was rocked by a series of deadly Palestinian attacks and the Israeli military launched an open-ended operation in the West Bank in response, the BBC reported.

Reportedly, last year, at least 146 Palestinians - militants, civilians, and attackers - were killed by Israeli forces in the two regions - more than any time since UN records began in 2005.

Read Also
Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon in response to major rocket attack
