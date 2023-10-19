'Nice Saree, But For A Funeral?': Netizens Slam Nalli Silks For Ad Featuring Model Without Bindi, Raise 'No Bindi No Business' Slogan To Boycott Brand

Hindu cultures suggest women keep a bindi on their forehead and associate it with goodness and well-being. Auspicious events and festivities where people dress up traditionally are believed to be incomplete and dull without a bindi. However, in a recent commercial promoted by a South Indian clothing brand reportedly during the Navratri season, the featured model was seen without the bindi. This led to an outrage on social media upsetting people.

Nalli Silks attracted backlash for rolling out a product ad during the Hindu festival without the bindi. In the promotional piece, the model wore an authentic silk saree designed by the brand and wore minimum ornaments to style herself. Of all, what caught the attention of people was her empty forehead that lacked a bindi.

X users react with 'No Bindi No Business' slogan

People took to social media to point out their concerns regarding the advertisement. They raised slogans such as 'No Bindi No Business' while condemning the brand's approach.

People slam brand for its No Bindi ad

Blogger Shefali Vaidya, who often supports the slogan, also reacted to Nalli Silks and its sponsored creative that featured a model looking sad and wearing no bindi. Writing on it, she posted on X, "Sad to see even a brand like @NalliSilk falling for the grumpy, no-bindi, mourning look!" Meanwhile, another netizen asked whether the saree was meant for celebrations such as Navratri or a mourning phase. "Nice saree, but wearing it to a funeral?" tweeted the X user.

Check posts

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also HDFC Bank Under Fire For Vigil Aunty Ad With Stop Bindi; Check Reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A look into Nalli Silks' posts

Was it just one ad that had no bindi? While most Instagram posts show models wearing bindis and giving a graceful look at their photoshoots, their website is a mixed bag.

Nalli website