Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:05 PM IST

#NoBindiNoBusiness: Twitterati divided over women not wearing bindi in Diwali advertisements

FPJ Web Desk
Recently, social media platforms have witnessed a stream of boycott campaigns against advertisements about the upcoming festival of Diwali.

First, Virat Kohli got trolled when after teaming with Pinterest, Kohli shared a video on his official Twitter account about Diwali. In the video, Kohli says that this year has been difficult for people across the globe especially for Indians. Hence, we are all looking forward to Diwali. As Diwali comes closer, he will share tips on how to enjoy a meaningful Diwali with family and friends.

This was heavily trolled by people who opined that they do not need instructions on a ritual, after which Kohli removed the advertisement.

Next, FabIndia was trolled on social media for their collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz', what some said was unnecessarily injecting secularism and Muslim ideologies in a Hindu festival, saying it hurt their religious sentiments.

Now, a campaign has begun against advertisements of traditional Indian attires that don't show women sporting 'bindi'.

Author Shefali Vaidya, known for her right-wing views, wrote on Twitter, "Speaking for myself. Not buying anything for #Deepawali from ANY brand that shows models without a bindi. #NoBindiNoBusiness."

Similarly, many took to Twitter to further spread the hashtag- #NoBindiNoBusiness.

Have a look.

Meanwhile, there are also those who are calling out these boycott campaigns saying that no one needs to prove their religiousness and/or patriotism. Many are saying that India is a secular country and such campaigns are spreading hatred in the country.

Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:05 PM IST
