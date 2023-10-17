HDFC Bank Under Fire For Vigil Aunty Ad With Stop Bindi; Check Reactions

HDFC Bank Vigil Aunty Ad |

HDFC Bank after releasing positive second quarter results found itself in hot water over its recent advertising campaign featuring a Vigil Aunty with a stop-sign like bindi on forehead. The commercial aims to raise awareness about financial fraud, but received backlash with netizens accusing the bank of being 'anti-Hindu'.

The said campaign stars a woman referred to as Vigil Aunty with a stop-sign like bindi. These ads were seen online as well as in numerous papers.

Netizents on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) released their anger online. Kreately Media, went on to ask the bank if this is how they embrace hindu culture. His post read, "Is this how you represent Hindu culture with a stop sign on a woman's forehead? How culturally blind are you? You are the 4th largest bank in the world & you carry a large responsibility of representing India correctly Please withdraw this infomercial."

While another user Shambu das asked how they can mock the hindu culture like this, "HDFC Bank What is this? How can you mock Hindu women like this? Do Hindu women wear bindi like this? What the need of a women in vigil army."

🙏 @HDFC_Bank & @HDFCBank_Cares



Is this how you represent Hindu culture with a 🚫 on woman’s forehead?



How culturally blind are you?



You are the 4th largest bank in the world & you carry a large responsibility of representing India correctly



Please withdraw this infomercial https://t.co/cqOGFShzeP — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) October 16, 2023

Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar even explained the significance of bindi and why it is offensive. He said, "HDFC Bank launched the 'Vigil Aunty' campaign to promote freedom from fraud, in August 2022. Within Dharmic thought, the Bindi signifies piety (especially with the positioning of the Ajna Chakra) as well as serving as a constant reminder to keep spirituality at the centre of one’s thoughts. Given this context, having Anuradha Menon of Lola Kutty fame sport a prohibition sign as a Bindi is quite offensive."

@HDFC_Bank launched the 'Vigil Aunty' campaign to promote freedom from fraud, in August 2022. Within Dharmic thought, the Bindi signifies piety (especially with the positioning of the Ajna Chakra) as well as serving as a constant reminder to keep spirituality at the center of… pic.twitter.com/yqIT0ZztNO — Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar | मृत्युंजय गुहा मजुमदार (@Zeit_MjGM) October 17, 2023

Many even asked HDFC bank to pull back the ad. Suraj Sanaatani on X platform said, "HDFC Bank you need to pull back your recent #HinduPhobia add regarding 'Vigil Aunty" where you have shown Bindi was sign for NO. Your intent may have been right but delivered in a wrong way. So apologize and pull back this ad."

@HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares @HDFCBankNews u need to pull back your recent #HinduPhobia add regarding 'Vigil Aunty" where you have shown Bindi was sign for NO. Your intent may have beenright but delivered in a wrong way. So apologize and pull back this ad



#HDFC https://t.co/aOmulEmaJ4 pic.twitter.com/wAwLbLgPtL — Suraj Sanaatani (@SurajSanaatani) October 17, 2023

The ad comes right after a blunder by MakeMyTrip during the India-Pakistan cricket match. The ad by the company encourages travellers from the rival country to use their travel services with a special discount code in case Pakistan loses to India by a certain number of runs. However the add was not taken positively by the netizens despite being Indian fans.