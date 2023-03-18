ON CAMERA: 4 UP policemen take a prisoner for shopping in Lucknow; suspended

WATCH: 4 policemen take undertrial prisoner to shopping mall in Lucknow; suspended | Twitter video screengrab

Lucknow: A police sub-inspector and three constables who reportedly took an undertrial prisoner lodged in a jail to a shopping mall, were suspended on Friday. A CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on March 7. The cops had taken the prisoner for a medical exam and on their way back they made a stop at the shopping mall.

In the video, two police officers enter an eatery of the mall. Behind them, another cop follows who is seen accompanying the prisoner.

Prisoner was arrested in Arms act

The suspended cops include SI Ramsewak and constables Anuj Dhama, Nitin Rana and Ramachandra Prajapati. Lucknow Police Commissionerate said the action was taken on the cops for dereliction of duty.

As per the Police officials, Rishabh Rai was arrested in an Arms Act case and sent to jail in June 2022. He had complained of some health issues and was allowed to visit a government hospital on on the said date by the court.

An inquiry against the four police officers was ordered after the video went viral on social media. The officials were supposed to take the prisoner to the hospital and then bring him back to the prison. A CCTV installed in the mall had caught the footage.

