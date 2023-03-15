BJP attacks AAP govt in Punjab after TV interview of Lawrence Bishnoi goes viral |

BJP leaders have targeted state CM Bhagwant Mann and his government after the video an exclusive interview of mobster Lawrence Bishnoi with a TV news channel emerged all over the internet.

The BJP leaders questioned Mann's government over their law and order control in the state over a criminal getting access to mobile phones in a prison.

Vice President of BJP’s Punjab unit, Arvind Khanna said, "If this interview is given from a Punjab Jail… @AapPunjab Govt must clarify how come Gangsters have access to mobile phones & are free to connect with media."

"There was a News of Gangsters involved in Gang-Wars in Punjab’s Jails and it makes all of us worry for the law & order situation in the state," Khanna added.

Impreet Singh Bakshi, BJP Delhi Secretary also sought clarification from the Punjab Government and police over the surfaced interview of Bishnoi from jail. "Shocking!!!! #Gangster #LawrenceBishnoi gives interviews & fearlessly defending brutal murder of an cultural icon #Sidhumoosewala ,while he is in jail @AAPPunjab & #CM @BhagwantMann & @DGPPunjabPolice must clarify the matter. What is "Rule of Law" in this banana republic???" said Bakshi in a tweet.

What Bishnoi said in the interview?

In the video, Bishnoi claimed to be a nationalist and defended Moosewala's murder in the interview, despite the fact that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is looking into him for alleged ties to Pakistan in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Bishnoi also spoke about Sidhu Moose Wala murder case in the interview, "Goldie Brar was involved in Moose Wala's murder. I already knew about the murder plot, but had no hand in it. Moose Wala was strengthening our anti-gang. I had told Goldie that Moose Wala is our enemy," Bishnoi said.

Punjab Police statement

In a statement, the Punjab Prisons Department said: “It has come to notice that a private TV news channel has aired an interview of prisoner Lawrence Bishnoi purportedly from inside a jail.

“Rumours are doing rounds that the interview was recorded from inside Bathinda Jail. This is to clarify that the rumours are baseless and that this video is neither from Bathinda jail where the prisoner is currently confined nor from any other jail in Punjab.”

The prisons department added: “It is further clarified that this prisoner is at present confined in the High Security Zone of Bathinda Jail where strict surveillance is kept over his activities 24×7.”

“If anyone is caught spreading fake news maligning the image of Punjab Prisons administration, action as per law shall be initiated,” the department added.

Bathinda Jail Superintendent BN Negi asserted that the video or interview of Lawrence Bishnoi was not shot there as it is a high-security jail with inbuilt jammers.