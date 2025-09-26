 Western Railway To Introduce Amrit Bharat Express Between Udhna & Brahmapur
Kamal Mishra Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

Amrit Bharat Express marks a significant milestone in Indian Railways’ continuous efforts to provide modern, safe, and comfortable travel for the common man. This train is a technologically advanced train, designed to serve long-distance passengers with improved amenities, enhanced safety, and a modern travel experience at affordable fares. With locomotives at both ends in a push-pull configuration, the train ensures faster acceleration, reduced travel time, and a smoother as well as a comfortable ride.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the details of this train No. 19021 Udhna – Brahmapur Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Udhna every Sunday, at 07:10 am and will reach Brahmapur at 1:55 pm, the next day. This train will run from 05th October, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 19022 Brahmapur – Udhna Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Brahmapur every Monday, at 11:45 pm, and will reach Udhna at 08:45 am, on Wednesday. This train will run from 06th October, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt Bardoli, Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Sindkheda, Amalner, Dharangaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road and Palasa stations in both directions.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class & General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 19021 will open from 26th September, 2025 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

