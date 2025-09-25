Maharashtra Bike Taxi Drivers Struggle With RTO Hurdles Despite Legalisation | Representational image

Bike taxi drivers across Maharashtra are facing significant hurdles in the vehicle registration process, despite the government’s recent efforts to legalize and promote e-bike taxi services as a self-employment opportunity for the state's unemployed youth. Many of these drivers, who had eagerly resumed operations after the official approval of minimum fares under the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, now find themselves stuck in bureaucratic delays and inconsistent procedures at various Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

According to the Apna Bike Taxi Association, a large number of e-bike taxi operators are unable to convert their personal two-wheelers into commercial vehicles due to a range of issues, starting with confusion among RTO officials. Drivers allege that staff at RTOs in areas such as Tardeo, Andheri, Thane, Vashi, Kalyan, and Borivali are unaware of the new commercial registration rules, leading to repeated rejections or indefinite delays in processing applications.

Frustrated by the lack of clarity, bike taxi drivers have submitted a formal appeal to the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner, urging immediate intervention. They argue that the current system is not only inefficient but also unfairly penalizes low-income individuals who are attempting to follow the law and earn a livelihood.

A major concern raised is that nearly 70% of these drivers have purchased their bikes through personal loans, which prohibit commercial use. Due to this, banks are refusing to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs), a mandatory document for converting vehicle registration to commercial status. Without NOCs, these drivers are stuck in limbo — unable to work legally and unable to pay off their loans.

Adding to the confusion is the lack of a standardized list of documents required by RTOs. While some RTOs demand the physical presence of the applicant, others allow agents to file on behalf of drivers. This inconsistency is not only causing delays but also adding unnecessary costs, making the process more burdensome for economically vulnerable drivers.

Further complicating the matter are new rules requiring commercial bike taxis to be painted in specific colors. Drivers argue that this regulation is premature and should be deferred until the system is better organized. They believe that enforcing cosmetic changes before addressing structural issues reflects misplaced priorities.

In their appeal, drivers have made several key demands to the transport department. These include the creation of a simplified and uniform registration process, publication of a standardized list of required documents, and issuance of a government circular that compels banks to release NOCs for vehicles under loan agreements. Additionally, they are calling for official training of RTO staff to ensure consistent implementation of the rules across all offices, as well as the setting of fixed timelines for registration and conversion of vehicles.

Another pressing concern is the lack of clear insurance guidelines for newly registered or converted commercial bike taxis. Drivers worry that operating without proper insurance due to regulatory ambiguity could lead to penalties or liability issues.

